Network Rail has applied for Listed Building Consent to reinforce a 1930s canopy on the platform at Borth railway station.
Planning documents said the canopy is “in a very poor state of repair and requires immediate interventions to ensure the ongoing integrity and safety of passengers at the station.”
Detailed condition surveys have identified defects to the columns supporting the canopy, documents said.
The survey identified that “many of the columns members which support the canopy were noted to be in poor condition, exhibiting severe corrosion and multiple areas of section loss.”
Due to the current condition of the columns at the station, temporary interventions to protect passengers and staff from the corroded steel, the impacted columns have been temporarily boxed off to ensure the safe use of the platform.
Network Rail said it has “identified that the columns supporting this canopy are in a poor condition, and immediate interventions are required in order to maintain the ongoing safe operation of the platform.”
The proposed temporary reinforcement works involve encasing the existing columns, with documents saying “the loss of section and corrosion is severe, prohibiting the use of less intrusive repair methods.”
“While the reinforcement methods proposed visually alter the appearance of the columns, it is proposed that this is a temporary intervention until a wider scheme of refurbishment of the entire canopy is carried out, enabling the canopy to remain operational in the interim period,” documents added.
Network Rail said it is the “intention to carry out a wider refurbishment scheme of the canopy at Borth Railway Station” within five years.
“The repairs will allow the safe operation of the station to passengers while preventing further deterioration of this important Grade II listed structure,” documents added.
“The works will safeguard not only public safety but also the operational future of the canopy.”
