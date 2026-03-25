Diggers have been on Borth beach this week reprofiling the shingle to shore up the village’s sea defences.
The work comes after concerns were raised from the local community earlier this year as waves breached the promenade and spilled over onto the High Street in relatively calm conditions.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion Couty Council said: “Following the severe storms during the autumn/winter that displaced shingle protection to parts of Borth seafront, the council, as part of the annual coastal asset maintenance programme, are reprofiling part of the shingle sea defence.
“This planned work is being undertaken in consultation with Natural Resources Wales.”
Local county councillor, Hugh Hughes, welcomed the news, but says reprofiling work needs to be carried out on a more regular basis.
He said: “Residents in Borth village will be relieved this week to see machinery and workmen working at reprofiling areas on the sea defence.
“Although this has taken a long time to happen, I am extremely grateful to the officers of Ceredigion County Council for facilitating this work and to the workmen who are currently carrying out this work.
“In the main the latest sea defence in Borth works well.
“It is my understanding that the design of the defence identified that there would be a regular need for reprofiling to ensure that the defence remained effective.
“In recent years two areas of the beach have caused concerns.
“I am pleased to see that the current work is rectifying this.
“I am concerned that the pot of money Ceredigion County Council has for sea defence maintenance across the entire length of the county’s coastline is not sufficient.
!Whilst grateful for the current work being done, I shall be looking at ways in the future to see how Ceredigion may receive the funding needed to ensure out coastal communities are kept safe.”
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