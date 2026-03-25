Controversial car parking charges on Aberystwyth promenade will begin on 30 March.
Ceredigion County Council’s Plaid Cymru Cabinet voted to go ahead with plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade last January.
A consultation on the plan drew 106 objections with vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
A council report earlier this year that the implementation of the parking meters was expected to be in place by Christmas, but delays in delivery and installation of payment machines meant that the council hoped to have the charges in place by Easter.
Now Ceredigion County Council has officially made orders for changes to parking fee structures and loadings and waiting times on Victoria Terrace and Marine Terrace as well as several adjoining roads.
The order introduces the changes “effective from 30 March.”
Maintenance work, including the installation of machines and signage began in January.
The work included modifying the parking area at the end of Marine Terrace, widening the zebra crossing near Pier Street, and “installing the necessary infrastructure for parking machines along the promenade.”
The plans received backlash from residents, councillors and businesses.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of 2023 but was not progressed, with Plaid Cymru’s Cabinet releasing a social media statement ahead of a Penparcau county council by-election, saying the Cabinet had “decided not to charge for parking on Aberystwyth’s promenade.”
Just over a year later, and with a growing financial black-hole at the heart of council finances, the same cabinet approved the plans to charge people to park on the promenade, with charges coming in “as soon as practically possible.”
Objections received during a consultation on the plans said the move will “drive people out of town” and called the plan “completely and utterly unnecessary.”
A report put before members said that “none of the objections received raise significant issues.”
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.
The rates will be £3.50 for two hours, and £5 for four hours.
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
Blue badge holders will be exempt from charges.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
The council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
The new orders will see double yellow lines replace waiting times prohibition on roads off the promenade, including Police Station Road, Laura Place, Queen’s Avenue, and Laura Place.
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