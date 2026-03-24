Plans to convert the loft of an Aberystwyth property have been rejected by Ceredigion County Council planning officers.
The application sought full planning permission for a loft conversion to flat 3/4 at 9 South Marine Terrace.
The plans consisted of demolishing the existing lean-to slate roofs and a concrete flat roof and replacing with a slightly larger, well insulated flat roof extension towards rear of the property.
Rejecting the plans, council officers said that “the extension would disrupt the uniformity and rhythm of the traditional roofline, introducing a raised and box‑like feature.”
“The proposed flat roof loft extension would, by reason of its siting, massing and modern flat roof form, represent over development of the roof space and would fail to appear subordinate to the host building, along with appearing visually incongruous within the established roofscape of the Aberystwyth Conservation Area,” a Ceredigion County Council planning officers report said.
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