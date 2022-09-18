Councillor ‘humbled’ to represent Ceredigion at Day of Remembrance in Cardiff

“The service was conducted in both Welsh and English. For me there were two highly significant points in the service, the first being the address by the Archbishop of Wales the Rt Rev Andrew John (an Aberystwyth lad) which was very thoughtful and in parts peppered with a little bit of humour…but most poignantly he encapsulated most vividly what the Queen’s service and duty had meant to and for Wales, mentioning for example her numerous trips to Aberfan over the years to visit the families and the community as a whole, so hard hit by that dreadful disaster in 1966… he added that Her Majesty had been a dutiful and constant monarch who was graceful in all she did as our Head of State.