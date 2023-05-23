A county councillor has resigned after landing a new job that "demands a full time commitment".
Welsh Liberal Democrat Geraint Wyn Hughes, who was elected as councillor for Llanfarian 12 months ago, said he had "mixed emotions" about stepping down.
Announcing the news, he said: "I am delighted to have been appointed a new role as Land Manager for Countrywide Ltd covering the whole of south Wales. This is a role which I have always wanted to do.
"The timing of such a fantastic opportunity is unfortunate, however I simply cannot decline this opportunity."
He added: "I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support and also like to thank Ceredigion County Council for all of the good work which they tirelessly undertake across all departments.
"I feel that we are always too quick to find fault with the authority, rather than recognising the hard work which they do looking after this beautiful area which we are all fortunate enough to call home."
At last year's election on 5 May, Mr Hughes received 524 votes, beating Plaid Cymru's Simon Lloyd Warburton, who received 246 votes.