Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a bladder scanner worth over £10,000 for Y Banwy ward in Bronglais Hospital.
The ward provides beds for patients who do not need to be in hospital but are waiting for care packages to be able to return home.
The bladder scanner helps provide timely and efficient assessment and care.
Anita Wadelin, Senior Sister, said: “We are so grateful that generous donations from our local communities have enabled us to buy the scanner.
“Patients on the ward can go into urinary retention at any time.
“Having our own bladder scanner means that staff can assess patients as soon as possible and catheterise if necessary.
“We can now assess, diagnose and treat patients on the same day.”