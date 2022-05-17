Councillor to represent Ceredigion at Falklands commemoration

Cllr Paul Hinge, the armed forces champion in Ceredigion, will head to the Falkland Islands next month to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict ( Ceredigion County Council )

A BOW Street councillor has been invited as a VIP guest of the Falkland Island Government to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the island.

Cllr Paul Hinge, who is the Armed Forces Champion in Ceredigion, has been invited to attend a special commemoration on the island in June and is appealing for veterans and families of loved ones lost during the conflict to get in touch if they would like a memento taken out to the Falklands.

Speaking after hearing this news, Cllr Hinge said: “When I received the call late last Friday, it was such a shock.

“However, it did not take long for the enormity and privilege that this invitation was extending to me to hit home.

“The weekend was one of dealing with paperwork etc and the issue of the time difference was always going to cause some delay in replies.

“I know there are a number of families who lost loved ones and veterans now living back in Ceredigion who fought in this campaign on the Land, on the Sea and in the Air…if they would like me to place a small commemorative token at the memorial of their fallen comrades or loved ones whilst I am there, then I would be honoured to do so on their behalf on this, the occasion, of the 40th Anniversary of the surrender of the occupying Argentinian Armed Forces.

“I too will be making a visit to the memorial that has one of my family members inscribed on it who was killed in action on HMS Glamorgan on 12th June 1982.”

If you wish me to put a small memento at the memorial to your loved one or comrade on the Falkland Islands can you please email: [email protected] to arrange a drop off for the south of the county; [email protected] to arrange a drop off for the middle of the county and myself; [email protected] for the north of the county.

Cllr Hinge added: “Everything to be with me by Sunday 5 June and just one memento per family/comrade please.

“Finally, please ensure the mementos are small as they will have to be counted in with my luggage allowance and please write out a card(s)with your messages.