Aberystwyth town councillors will be updated more regularly on seven-figure plans to transform a former church into the council’s base and community hub after some were “disappointed” by the lack of updates received on the major work.
Work is continuing on the presbytery of Neuadd Gwenfrewi – the former St Winefride’s Church on Queens Road – but an extraordinary full council meeting had to be held last month after complaints from councillors who were “disappointed with their level of involvement in the project”.
The council said the project is now a “standing item on all council and committee agendas for the office to regularly update councillors, to include updates on strategy and grant funding for the future of the project.”
“Large strategic and financial decisions” on the project will be made by the full council.
The town council said: “It has become a standing item on the agenda of all our meetings to ensure that the decision-making process is democratic and transparent.”