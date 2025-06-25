She added: “Ysgol Gymraeg has also been very fortunate to appoint Mrs Caryl Jones as Deputy Headteacher. Caryl has been at the school on secondment for a year and a half now, and before that, she was Assistant Head at Ysgol Syr John Rhys between 2012 and 2023, therefore bringing a wealth of experience to the deputy position at Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth.