Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth has a new headteacher and deputy headteacher in place.
Gareth James is the school’s new headteacher, and Caryl Jones has been appointed as his deputy.
Mr James has been the school’s deputy headteacher for twenty years. He stepped up to the role of acting headteacher in 2023 when Clive Williams was seconded to the Education Department.
Commenting on his recent appointment as Ysgol Gymraeg’s permanent headteacher, Mr James said: "I have a deep and personal passion for the Welsh language, quality education and the well-being of every pupil.
“With a clear commitment to nurturing confident, creative learners who are proud of their Welsh heritage, I look forward to leading Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth into an ambitious and innovative future."
The school’s Chair of Governors, Nia Wyn Evans, said: "We are very proud to appoint Mr Gareth James as headteacher. His time as deputy in the school has shown his dedication to the school and to Welsh education, and the appointment as headteacher will ensure that we continue our journey of being a progressive school.”
She added: “Ysgol Gymraeg has also been very fortunate to appoint Mrs Caryl Jones as Deputy Headteacher. Caryl has been at the school on secondment for a year and a half now, and before that, she was Assistant Head at Ysgol Syr John Rhys between 2012 and 2023, therefore bringing a wealth of experience to the deputy position at Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth.
“Congratulations to both of them, and good luck for the future."
