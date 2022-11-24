The community council’s own solicitors deny this but suggest it would also be liable for any damages due to having prior knowledge of the need for repairs on the pavement. Cllr Hughes said he will call on the county council to pay for the damages despite the ‘tapestry of ownership’ of the particular stretch of land. “I hope the county council will do what’s right here as our legal advice indicates it is the owner of the land and is therefore responsible for the repairs,” he said.