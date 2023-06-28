Gwynedd Council has announced the appointment of Kate Robertson as the county's new coroner.
Kate Robertson (formerly Sutherland), will cover the counties of Gwynedd and Anglesey as His Majesty's Senior Coroner for North West Wales.
Kate has been serving as acting senior coroner since December 2020 following the retirement of Dewi Pritchard Jones. She is the first Welsh speaking woman to assume the role of senior coroner in Wales.
She was born and raised in north Wales before studying law (LLB) at the University of Leicester and the College of Law in Guildford then training in Hampshire. On returning to north Wales, she worked at a local law firm where she became one of its first female directors.
Her professional experience stretches beyond her role as lawyer and coroner as she regularly provides training to organisations such as the NHS, GPs and Police. She has issued a number of Prevention of Future Death Reports, contributing to the improvement of government departments, the NHS, and local councils in their efforts to prevent tragic incidents.
Kate also serves as a member of the Lord Chancellor's Standing Committee on the Welsh Language and the Fatal Drug Poisoning Review Group. Furthermore, she is the chair of two school governing bodies.
“It’s an honour to be appointed to this prestigious role, and I look forward to serving the region," she said.
"I imagine that most people will never come into contact with the Coroner’s Office, however it remains an all-important role within the judiciary. I hope to bring my experience in previous legal roles to this public service role.
“I would also like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Dewi Pritchard Jones, who served this community for so many years.”
Dafydd Gibbard, Gwynedd Council chief executive, said: “On behalf of the council, may I extend my congratulations to Kate on her appointment as His Majesty's Senior Coroner for North West Wales.
“With her local ties, extensive experience, and the historic significance of being the first Welsh speaking woman to hold this position, I know that she will continue to serve the community with dedication and fairness.”