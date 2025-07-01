Ceredigion and Powys county councils will be showcasing a number of mid Wales projects and events at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
The annual highlight of the agricultural calendar takes place between 21–24 July and the two mid Wales councils are inviting visitors to drop by throughout show week to explore a range of exhibitions and activities that are interactive and informative for the public.
Located just off the main avenue, near the Main Ring, the Tŵr Brycheiniog building will be home to a packed programme of stands highlighting local innovation, support services, and exciting future developments happening across Mid Wales.
Here’s what you can expect:
Rali Ceredigion: Find out more about this exciting international motorsport event, the first in the UK to be awarded top environmental credentials. With interactive displays and activities running all week, it’s the perfect stop for motorsport fans of all ages.
Cycling and Active Travel in Mid Wales: Discover fantastic new routes and adventures waiting on your doorstep. This stand includes fun, interactive features like a Wattbike challenge and a Scalextric-style gamified bike — perfect for anyone who loves a bit of friendly competition while learning more about how Mid Wales is becoming a cycling destination.
West Wales Nutrient Management Board: Learn how local farmers, councils, and communities can work together to protect our precious rivers. A must-visit for those passionate about our environment and the future of our landscape.
Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT): Explore how CAT has been at the forefront of environmental change for over 50 years. Learn about hands-on courses, postgraduate programmes, exciting future plans, and find out how you can be part of the transition to a zero-carbon world.
Planning and Building Control: Speak to officers from both councils about building regulations, planning applications, and upcoming regional developments. Perfect for homeowners, developers, or anyone curious about how our towns and communities are evolving.
Jobs, Skills & Training: Whether you're looking to upskill, change careers, or support a person into work, find out about opportunities and support available in the region.
Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS): Learn how natural flood management projects are protecting homes and habitats while enhancing biodiversity across Mid Wales.
Mid & North Wales Agri-Tech and Food-Tech Clusters: Find out how local businesses and research partners are working together to drive innovation in sustainable food production and agricultural technology. This is a great chance to learn more about cutting-edge developments happening right here in Wales and join a cluster group.
Local Food Partnership: Explore how Mid Wales is working together on building a fair, sustainable local food system for everyone.
Armed Forces Community Covenant: Find out how businesses and communities are supporting veterans and service personnel across our counties, with information on how to get involved.
Check your mobile signal: Find out which network offers the best coverage at your home or business, using the latest data from EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said in a joint statement: “We’re proud to be showcasing the innovative work and collaborative projects happening right here in Mid Wales. The Royal Welsh Show is the perfect opportunity to speak directly with residents, businesses and visitors about the exciting developments under way — from skills and careers to sustainable farming and local enterprise. We encourage everyone to drop in to Tŵr Brycheiniog during the week to learn more and be part of shaping the region’s future.”
