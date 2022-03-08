County has one of the best coastlines in the UK

Two Welsh counties have been named in the top 10 best coastlines in the UK.

A holiday cottage company has revealed that Pembrokeshire is joint fifth in the UK with Kent, whilst Gwynedd has been named 10th best coastline in the country.

With the UK being an island nation, we’re lucky to be surrounded by some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world!

The UK coast is home to a plethora of amazing beaches and idyllic seaside towns and villages and Stay In Cornwall has conducted research into the best coastlines in the UK to add to your growing bucket and spade list.

Having reviewed all the coastlines around the UK to collate the data, the results show that Devon is the best overall coastline in the UK, with Cornwall and Hampshire also making the top three.

Each coastline was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has, the number of Instagram hashtags, how many national parks it has and its coast path length.

The data was then ranked to reveal the overall top 10 coastlines in the UK, with Devon topping the charts.

The top 10 best coastlines in the UK are:

1. Devon

2. Hampshire

3. Cornwall

4. Highland

5. Kent & Pembrokeshire

6. Cumbria

7. Norfolk

8. Sussex

9. Dorset

10. Gwynedd

Shannon Keary, PR & communications manager at Stay In Cornwall, said: “We have had our hearts and minds opened up to the amazing places to visit we have right here in the UK. We thought this research could help those in search of some coastal inspiration for a UK holiday in 2022.

"The data has been really fascinating to analyse, and it’s great to see much-loved Cornwall has made the top 10 alongside so many other gorgeous places.”