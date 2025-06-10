Royal Mail workers from Aberystwyth have raised over £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.
One group raised the money with a 35-mile coastal walk around St. Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire (starting at St Davids and finishing at Marloes Sands), while another group cycled 73 mile to Rhayader and back.
Together they smashed their £2,000 target and raised a total of £2,135.
The challenges took place on Sunday, 25 May when a team of current and ex-posties from Aberystwyth rode 73 miles on road and across country on mountain bikes, while another team walked 35 miles along the Pembrokeshire coastal path.
Speaking before the event, the biking group said: “We start our challenge at Greggs Aberystwyth, proceeding up to Moriah and along to Devil's Bridge.
“We'll take the mountain road through Cwmystwyth to Rhayader and then along the back road to Llanwrthwl to the turn around point at the Greggs in the service station.
“Our return will take us back through Llanwrthwl, then taking the fork towards the Elan village. Before the village we will turn left up past the Clyn and across country to the Claerwen Dam.
“At the dam we will take the gravel track around the reservoir, past Claerwen Farm and on to the Teifi Pools. From here we will take the Ffair Rhos road, turning right prior to Ffair Rhos and heading cross country over to the back of Ysbyty Ystwyth where we will pick up the bridleway through the forestry to the A4340 above Dolau Afon.
“Crossing the road we will pick the old railway line (Route 81) which we will take all the way into Aberystwyth, looping round to finish at Greggs, Glanyrafon Ind Est.”
The group set up a a JustGiving page for friends and family to donate to their cause.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.