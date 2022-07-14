County’s schools ready to welcome Eisteddfod

Secondary school crew from Ceredigion rehearsing their new song in Mwnt ( Ceredigion County Council )

Schools from all over Ceredigion have been busy over the past few weeks preparing for the National Eisteddfod of Wales.

In addition to the rehearsals for the stage competitions, they have taken part in various creative projects, including decorating their schools to welcome the event.

One project where all primary and secondary schools in the county have taken part in is the ‘Cynefin y Cardi’ project.

The schools learned about famous tales or heroes from their area, and then illustrating them for a comic book and large panels that will be displayed in Pentre’ Ceredigion at the Eisteddfod.

There will also be an opportunity to see Art and Design work by Ceredigion’s Secondary School pupils in the main Pentre’ Ceredigion building, which will include a variety of work – from innovative furniture pieces to inspiring artwork.

The schools have also taken advantage of opportunities to collaborate with artists, including Casi Wyn and Menna Rhys, to compose a brand new song.

A group of pupils from across Ceredigion’s secondary schools will perform the new song at the opening ceremony of the Babell Lên at 10am, 30 July.

Furthermore, another group will compete in the Talwrn yr Ifanc (poetry competition) for Ceredigion secondary schools in the Babell Lên on the first Saturday, 30 July, at 4:30pm.

Every secondary school in the county had the opportunity to collaborate with resident poets in the weeks before the Eisteddfod, and the culmination of that will be the Talwrn on the first weekend of the festival.

In addition, over 500 pupils in the county have been practicing over the past few weeks in order to take part in some of the Eisteddfod’s main ceremonies.

The conductor for Ceredigion Schools Youth Choir is Greg Vearey-Roberts, and they will perform at the Drama Medal Ceremony and the Daniel Owen Award Ceremony during the week.

A number of schools from the area will also be performing at ‘Llwyfan-ni’ – Pentre’ Ceredigion’s Performance Stage at the Eisteddfod. A variety of performances by schools will take place at 10am every morning at Pentre’ Ceredigion.

Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “The excitement and enthusiasm by Ceredigion school pupils for the National Eisteddfod of Wales is contagious.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for them to learn about the traditions of the Eisteddfod and immerse themselves in the culture, history and innovation of the festival.

“It’s nice to see this in the colourful banners which are placed all over the county, and also to hear about the oral, written and numeracy tasks they have undertaken in connection with the Eisteddfod.

“Congratulations to everyone and I look forward to supporting them and celebrating their contributions during the week of the Eisteddfod."