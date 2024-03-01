The project involves 16 partners and has now applied for Ofwat funding to deliver the plans. The ambition for the project is to develop a model that can be scaled up and replicated in other Welsh river catchments in the future. The Teifi river suffers from high phosphorus levels, which can cause algae and underwater plants to grow significantly, reducing the level of oxygen in the river to levels that can become harmful to wildlife, other plants and have negative knock-on effects for humans too.