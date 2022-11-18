Couple’s roadside hell after five crashes into their home
A couple who were out celebrating a special occasion returned to find a car had left the road on a dangerous bend and crashed onto their property for the fifth time since they have lived there.
Graham and Leah Hunter were out celebrating Mrs Hunter’s 74th birthday at a restaurant in Narberth, Pembrokeshire when they got a call from a neighbour saying that a car had left the road and ploughed into the side of their house.
The couple, who live in a house on a bend on the B4333 in Bryngwyn near Newcastle Emlyn, said the latest incident was “one of many”.
Mr Hunter said that the couple received a call from neighbours about the crash, and “shot back and found the carnage”.
“The driver had ploughed into an earth bank, and all the earth, soil and rubble was thrown through the window into the house, it’s completely demolished our fence and defaced the front of our house.
“If I’d been sitting in my usual chair, I could have been seriously injured.
“It scares me.
“We now feel nervous and unsafe in our house.”
The couple said they had spoken to Ceredigion County Council several times over safety fears on the 40mph stretch of road.
Previous incidents the couple have endured include a newly qualified driver who lost control, a motorist who slipped in snow, and a lorry carrying scaffolding which ended up in the couple’s garden.
Mrs Hunter said that the situation had got worse on the bend after the removal of a hedge as now “drivers can see round the bend” and continue at speed, whereas before they would have to slow down.
Mr Hunter said: “When our neighbours applied for planning permission to build their new house the council’s planning department made them move their hedges back so to give a better line of sight from the new entrance. Before this the hedge and mound went round the edge of the road so limiting their view around the bend.
“Now when coming down the hill they can see straight down the road for a mile or so and come over on the wrong side of bend whilst accelerating.”
The couple have called for a review of speed limits and safety on the road and said they have been told by Ceredigion County Council that the issue has been referred to a road safety officer.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following the crash.
Ceredigion County Council said it “sympathises” with Mr and Mrs Hunter but added it is “unable to comment until the cause/causes of the incident have been established.”
“The council will be liaising with Dyfed-Powys Police to clarify the probable reasons for the incident, and would only investigate any alterations to the road layout when the cause/causes of the incident are known,” a council spokesperson told the Cambrian News.
