AN ADPAR drink driver has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Cerys Pinkman, of 13b Ty Mair, Bryn Deri Close, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 February.
The court heard the 24-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo in Adpar on 1 January this year.
Roadside and police station breath test showed Pinkman had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Pinkman was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, and must pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.