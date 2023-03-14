A BORTH woman has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while almost twice the drink drive limit.
Sarah Dent, of Ty Hen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court in February.
The court heard that the 55-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Hyundai Tucson on the B4572 at Borth on 4 February this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Dent had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Dent, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a £253 fine.
No costs were ordered due to financial hardship.