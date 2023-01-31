A COMINS COCH man who drove with cocaine and ketamine in his system has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Ryan Matthews, of 71 Brongwinau, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 January.
The court heard the 20-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A487 at Bow Street on 17 October last year.
Tests showed he had ketamine and cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Matthews, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
He was also fined £300.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.