A LLEDROD man has been banned from the road for a year by Aberystwyth magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
John Weir, of Bryn Wyre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Movano on the B4340 at Llanafan on 19 October last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Weir had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Weir from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a fine of £135.
Weir must also pay £200 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £54.