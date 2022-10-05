12 month order for hotel theft
Subscribe newsletter
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who stole bank cards, bags, purses and other items after trespassing in an Aberystwyth hotel has been handed a community order.
Lee Anderson-Warnes, of The Albion, 6 St James Square, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 6 October.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty, jointly with Robert Smith, to trespassing at the Marine Hotel and stealing bank cards, four purses, a black shoulder bag, a driving licence, reading glasses, a tobacco pouch, a Blackberry mobile phone and a number of other items on 11 June this year.
He also admitted fraudulently using one of the bank cards and possession of one gram of cocaine.
Anderson-Warnes was handed a 12 month community order to include 70 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |