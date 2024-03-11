A serial thief who stole alcohol from an Aberystwyth supermarket for four straight days has now also been found guilty of sexual assault and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.
Danny Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The 33-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Park Avenue.
Smith stole a bottle of brandy on 17 January this year and then again on 18 January.
He then stole a bottle of scotch whiskey on 19 January and then again on 20 January.
While Smith admitted the thefts, as well as a charge of breaching a criminal behaviour order on 16 January in Aberystwyth, he had pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault on a female by touching on 26 January in Aberystwyth.
Smith was found guilty of the sexual assault charge by magistrates following the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options probation report to be prepared.
Smith is next due to appear for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 March where he will be sentenced for all offences.
He was remanded in custody until that hearing date.