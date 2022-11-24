A NEW QUAY man with a “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order” has been jailed by magistrates.
Steven Watson, of 10 Water Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.
The 25-year-old admitted breaching a community order imposed for offences including using threatening behaviour and theft by failing without reasonable excuse to attend unpaid work appointments on 10 and 17 May this year.
Jailing Watson for 12 weeks, magistrates said that he had a “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order”, and a “flagrant disregard” for court orders.
Watson was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £60.