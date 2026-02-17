An 18-year-old from Trawsfynydd has been jailed for six weeks for the serious assault of a man in Porthmadog.
Laurence Cadwaladr-Houghton, of 3 Hafod, Gwyndy, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Michael Greatrix in Porthmadog on 23 July last year.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, due to the “nature and seriousness” of the assault.
Magistrates jailed Cadwaladr-Houghton for six weeks.
Cadwaladr-Houghton was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the victim.
No order was made for costs.
