A Synod Inn woman has been banned from the road for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Jessica Droy, of Synod Ganol, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 17 February.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving on Rhydfach, Llwyncelyn, on 10 October last year.
Tests showed that Droy had cannabis in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Droy from driving for 36 months, fined her £80, and handed her a community order to include up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Droy must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
