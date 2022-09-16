18-month ban for Trawsgoed drink driver
Subscribe newsletter
A TRAWSGOED man has been banned from the road for 18 months after being caught behind the wheel while almost twice the legal drink drive limit.
Russell Phillips, of Central Wing, Trawsgoed Mansion, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 September.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW on the A487 at Southgate, Aberystwyth on 7 May this year.
A test showed that Phillips had 140 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal blood limit is 80 micrograms.
Magistrates disqualified Phillips from driving for 18 months.
Magistrates also imposed a fine of £120.
Phillips must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |