24 weeks in jail for man who went on theft spree in Aberystwyth

Steven Worrall twice stole goods from the Marks and Spencer store in Aberystwyth ( Cambrian News )

AN ABERYSTWYTH man who committed seven thefts from shops in the town while on bail and subject to a community order has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Steven Worrall, of Room 9, Corporation Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.

The court heard that the 36-year-old had committed a spree of thefts in March and July while on bail and subject to probation.

Worrall pleaded guilty to stealing a box of Carling lager from Spar in Aberystwyth on 12 March and then again on 21 March.

He also admitted stealing two bottles of Smirnoff mango vodka from Premier Stores in Aberystwyth on 15 March.

Worrall pleaded guilty to stealing a barbecue worth £80 from Charlies Stores in Aberystwyth on 4 July this year, and also admitted stealing £72 worth of clothes from the town’s Sports Direct store.

He also admitted stealing more than £80 worth of alcohol, crisps and meat from Aberystwyth’s Marks and Spencer store on 1 July, and pleaded guilty to targeting the store again the following day on 2 July where he stole meat and alcohol.

Sentencing Worrall to 24 weeks in prison, magistrates said that the “offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Worrall has “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”, the court heard.

The offences were aggravated by being committed whilst on bail.