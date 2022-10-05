25-month ban for drink driver
A LLANON man has been banned from the road for more than two years after appearing in court to admit driving while more than three times the legal drink drive limit.
Sion Gittins, of 66 Stad Craig Ddu, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Hyundai i20 on Penparcau Road on 12 September this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Gittins had 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Gittins from driving for 25 months and imposed a 12 months community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Gittins must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.
