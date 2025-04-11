A man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to voyeurism by installing camera equipment at a property in Cardigan.
David Roberts, now of 375 Newport Road, Cardiff, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to installing equipment at an address in Cardigan ‘for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, to observe another person doing a private act’.
Roberts, formerly of 18 Ramsdell Road, Fleet, was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March but failed to attend, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Roberts will be sentenced for the offence at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 1 May.