A 72-year-old Pontrhydfendigaid man has admitted stalking by sending a woman unwanted messages and gifts over a two month period.
Clive Dicks, of Ystafell Wen, Maesydderwen, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 September.
Dicks pleaded guilty to stalking by sending messages and gifts to Rebecca Bowler in Tregaron between 10 July and 8 September this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Dicks will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.