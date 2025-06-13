A 74-year-old from Nebo will be sentenced next month after changing his plea to guilty on six charges of exposing his genitals at his home address.
Thomas Jones, of Penlonlas, appeared for a part heard trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 74-year-old changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at the hearing on six counts of exposing his genitals ‘intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress’ at his home address.
The charges stem from offences alleged to have occurred on 16, 17, 19 June 2024, and again on 31 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Jones will be sentenced on 2 July.
