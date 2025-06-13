A Penparcau man has appeared in court charged with making indecent images of children.
Craig Thomas, of 13 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 33-year-old is charged with making a total of 18 indecent images of children between 1 November 2015 and 25 September 2018.
He is charged with making eight images of the most serious category A, along with seven images of category B and three of category C.
Thomas did not enter any pleas to the charges at the hearing.
He is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 11 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
