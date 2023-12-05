A 78-year-old Tywyn man who crashed into a parked car in Machynlleth has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 29 November that Goronwy Jones, of The Cedars, Bryn Hyfryd Road, was driving on Heol Maengwyn Street in Machynlleth in the direction of the town’s clock tower on 19 April this year.
The court heard that two cars were legally parked on the side of the road and that dash-cam footage showed Jones “colliding with the rear of the rear most vehicle with the impact pushing that into the front of the vehicle parked in front of it”.
Jones was fined £660, handed seven penalty points, and must pay costs of £110 and a £264 surcharge.