Residents are being urged to “join Glyndŵr's campaign” to protect the future of the ancient Welsh parliament.
Despite being one of the most important buildings in Welsh history, the Canolfan Owain Glyndŵr Centre in Machynlleth is run by volunteers and is in “desperate” need of repair.
The volunteers who preserve and run the building are now calling for residents' opinions to help secure the future of the centre, which needs an urgent injection of love, time, and most importantly, cash.
The chair of trustees Llion Pughe explained the importance of filling in their recently launched survey: “As trustees, we are committed to preserving this historic building and developing a resource that benefits the whole community.
“To enable us to do this, we're in the process of applying for a grant.
“One of the first steps in this process is to run a community consultation to gather the thoughts and ideas of local residents, business owners, individuals and groups who use the building, visitors.”
The building sits on the site where the first parliament of Wales took place in 1404, where Owain Glyndŵr was crowned Prince of Wales.
The building itself is a rare example of a late medieval townhouse.
Despite the Grade I listing, the building has seen good use by the town as private office spaces, events, is home to a weekly youth club, as well as a bookshop and cafe.
Despite the volunteers and trustees' best efforts, the listed building is racking up a growing list of maintenance issues, as well as lacking in almost any accessibility access.
The trustees are now seeking funding to improve wheelchair access, conserve the building, improve the facilities to support the local community, make it environmentally sustainable and ensure its sustainability as an organisation long-term.
Deio Jones is the Director of Resources for Change, a consultancy supporting the Centre in gaining these much-needed changes.
Deio said: “The Owain Glyndŵr Centre should be one of the most important buildings in Wales.
“It is well used, but the building isn’t getting any younger and needs restoring for the benefit of the community.
“It desperately needs work done on it to preserve the historic structure, character and heritage for future generations, and to make it fit for purpose as a hub for the community and a visitor attraction to tell the story and history to locals and visitors alike.
“The potential to benefit the town centre, local businesses, and support community groups and services is a huge opportunity for the area, and is a project of national importance.
“To secure its future for the community and the nation, they’re looking for funding to support these improvements.”
The Owain Glyndŵr Centre is calling for your opinions to help support its future, in exchange for your chance to win a £100 donation to a local charity/ club or school of your choice.
Paper surveys are available at the Senedd-dy Bookshop, or fill in the short survey online - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COG2025
