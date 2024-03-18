A 79-year-old Aberystwyth man who came out of a junction onto the A470 at Llanidloes directly into the path of oncoming car has been banned from the road for 42 days.
Alberto Giusto, of The Old Penglais Farmhouse, Penglais, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.
The 79-year-old, who originally denied the offence, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in January to a charge of driving without due care and attention.
The court heard that Giusto was driving a Ford Kuga on the B4518 near Parc Hafren industrial estate in Llanidloes on 19 May last year.
The court heard that he “emerged from the B4518 onto the A470 directly into the path of an oncoming Peugeot 307 resulting in a collision.”
The driver of the Peugeot sustained “slight injuries”, the court heard, while Giusto suffered “serious injuries to his arm and leg” and the passenger in his car also sustained slight injuries in the crash.
Magistrates disqualified Giusto from driving for 42 days.
He was also handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.