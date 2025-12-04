Llandinam County Primary School has been earmarked for closure by Powys County Council after it was found that the school was one of the smallest in Wales’ biggest county, currently hosting just 35 students.
The small numbers mean it costs more per pupil to keep the school running - £7,424 per pupil a year compared to the Powys average of £5,214.
For this reason, after a six-week consultation this autumn, the council cabinet will be asked to decide on the closure at a meeting on 16 December.
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “Our priority is to ensure the best possible start for all learners, and we believe our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will help achieve that.
“This means addressing challenges such as the high proportion of small schools, falling pupil numbers, and significant surplus places across the county.
“Historic and projected figures show that Llandinam C.P. School will remain one of the smallest schools in Powys for the foreseeable future.
“Small pupil numbers mean pupils are taught in whole key stage classes, which limits opportunities to learn alongside peers of similar age and ability.
“Moving forward with [the closure] would allow pupils to attend a larger school with broader educational and extra-curricular opportunities.
“This recommendation has not been made lightly, but we believe it is necessary to address low numbers and reduce surplus capacity in our primary schools.”
If the closure went ahead, pupils would need to transfer to other schools within the catchment area.
If the cabinet approved the decision, a statutory notice proposing the closure would be published.
The cabinet would then consider a final report before the closure was concluded.
