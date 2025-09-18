An Abererch woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting two assaults.
Natasha Williams, of 10 Tan Yr Eglwys, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 15 September.
The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting a man in Pwllheli on 22 October last year, and in Liverpool on 29 September 2023.
Magistrates handed Williams a community order to include an 80 day alcohol ban, 60 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
She was also made the subject of a two year restraining order, and must £75 in compensation to the victim.
Williams must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
