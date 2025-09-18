An Abererch man has escaped an immediate jail sentence for a string of charges including launching an “unprovoked” and “serious” assault on a woman and intentionally strangling her.
Iwan Jones, of Wern Sais, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 15 September.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Alicia Pughe-Kreft in Bethesda on 13 September this year.
Jones also pleaded guilty to a charge of the intentional strangulation of Alicia Pughe-Kreft on the same day.
Jones was further charged and admitted to possession of five shotguns without a licence.
Police found five shotguns at his home address on 13 September, the court heard, including one Franchi, one Beretta, one side by side, one single barrel and one semi-automatic.
He did not hold a firearms certificate for any of the weapons.
Jones also pleaded guilty at the hearing to damaging a Land Rover Discovery belonging to Alicia Pughe-Kreft – again at Bethesda on 13 September.
Magistrates sentenced Jones to a total of one year in prison for the offences, suspended for two years.
Magistrates said the offences were so serious “that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because the assault was an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, the “nature and seriousness” of the other offences, and that Jones had a “previous history of offending.”
Magistrates said that the jail sentence would be suspended for 24 months due to a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and that the “risk” could be “better managed in the community.”
Jones was also fined £5,000 by magistrates and ordered to pay a total of £4,500 in compensation to the victim.
He was also made the subject of a six year restraining order and must also undertake up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Magistrates also made a deprivation order for all five shotguns to be seized.
