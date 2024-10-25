An Aberystwyth A&E doctor has been fined by magistrates after admitting sending “menacing” Facebook messages to a work colleague.
Hamza Attaalah, of 4 Science Block, Bryn Ardwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of sending “a number of messages via social media that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” to fellow doctor Merna Fouda at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on 22 and 23 April.
Magistrates handed Attaalah a fine of £576.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to the victim of £500.
Attaalah must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £230.