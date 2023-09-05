A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine during the Covid pandemic lockdown in Aberystwyth.
Katie Monument, of 9 Millwalk Drive, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.
The 22-year-old is charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Aberystwyth between 29 May and 15 September 2020, jointly with Kalvin Riley, Frank Keli, Glenn Williams, Teejay Marks, and Kyran Hill.
Those five all appeared in court for the charges in Aberystwyth earlier this year.
Monument is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 October and was remanded on unconditional bail.