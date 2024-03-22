A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her place of work and stole alcohol from an Aberystwyth supermarket for four straight days has been jailed by magistrates.
Danny Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
He was found guilty of a charge of sexual assault on a female by touching on 26 January in Aberystwyth following a trial on 5 March.
The 33-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Park Avenue on four occasions between 17 and 20 January.
Smith also admitted a charge of breaching a criminal behaviour order on 16 January in Aberystwyth.
Magistrates, sentencing Smith to 26 weeks in prison for the sexual assault charge, said that the “offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, because he had shown “complete disregard to the victim who was in her work place on her own.”
Smith was also ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation.
He was handed four weeks jail for the thefts to run concurrently and must pay £95 compensation.
Smith will also be placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.