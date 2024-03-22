An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road by magistrates for six months due to repeat offending after pleading guilty to driving while using a mobile phone.
Konnor Bill Furness, of 2G Gerddi Gwalia, Portland Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
The 27-year-old was caught using a mobile phone while driving a Vauxhall Vivaro in Waunfawr, Aberystwyth on 31 July last year.
Magistrates endorsed Furness’ driving licence with six penalty points, leading to a disqualification from driving for six months “due to repeat offending.”
Magistrates also fined Furness £113.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £45.