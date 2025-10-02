An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for 19 months after admitting drink driving while more than twice the legal limit.
Tomos Llewelyn Garrero, of Moel Llyn, Felin Y Mor Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Marine Terrace in Aberystwyth on 16 August this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Garrero had 229 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.
The legal limit is 107 milligrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Garrero from driving for 19 months and handed him a fine of £240.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £96.
