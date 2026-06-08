A man caught drink driving in Aberystwyth has been banned from the road for 38 months by magistrates.
Gary Harvey, of 107 Bassett Road, Wednesbury, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped while driving on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on 25 March.
Tests showed that Harvey had alcohol in his system exceeding the prescribed limit.
Harvey, who had initially denied the charge before changing his plea to guilty ahead of planned trial, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 38 months.
Harvey also admitted driving without insurance.
He was fined £162 and must also pay prosecution costs of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £65.
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