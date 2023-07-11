An Aberystwyth motorcyclist caught riding with both cocaine and cannabis in his system twice in two weeks has been banned from the road by magistrates for two years.
The court heard that Finnigan was stopped by police riding a green motorcycle on Portland Street in Aberystwyth on 10 March.
Tests showed he had both cocaine and cannabis in his system.
Two weeks later on 24 March, the 36-year-old was stopped again by police on the same motorbike on Mill Street.
Once again tests showed he had both cocaine and cannabis in his system.
Magistrates disqualified Finnigan from driving for 24 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities. He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.