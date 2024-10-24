An Aberystwyth learner driver who drove an Audi “at speed” in a supermarket car park before colliding with a car and ending up going through a hedge and coming to rest on the main road, has been banned from driving for nine months.
The case of Stephanie Thomas, of 4 Yr Hen Sgubor, Cambrian Street, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was driving an Audi A5 without insurance and without L plates despite holding a provisional licence in Morrisons Car Park, Parc Pemberton, Llanelli on 14 March this year.
The court heard that Thomas “drove at speed through the carpark, colliding with a stationary Seat Ibiza before continuing through a boundary hedge between the carpark and the main road, coming to rest on the road.”
Thomas’ Audi sustained front end damage and the Seat sustained damage to its front offside wing, the court heard.
Thomas pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than I accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for nine months and fined her £230.
She must also pay £55 in prosecution costs and a £92 surcharge.