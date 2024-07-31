An Aberystwyth man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of a knife and assaulting a police officer.
Kyle Elston, of Flat 2, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a 5.3 inch kitchen knife on South Road in Aberystwyth on 28 July.
Elston also admitted assaulting Pc Rees on the same day.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Elston will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.