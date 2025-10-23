An Aberystwyth man who breached a restraining order just a day after it was imposed has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Michael Tulip, of 25 Corporation Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 59-year-old had initially denied a charge of breaching a restraining order imposed by Swansea Crown Court on 1 October at Maes y Mor in Aberystwyth on 2 October.
He changed his plea to guilty on 8 October.
Magistrates handed Tulip an 18 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said Tulip has a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and said it was a “deliberate breach committed the day after the order was made.”
Tulip must also pay £85 costs.
